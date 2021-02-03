'F*ck a weight class' - Nate Diaz announces welterweight status before calling out Dustin Poirier

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were scheduled to face one another in a lightweight bout at UFC 230 in November 2018. However, Poirier withdrew from their matchup in October 2018 due to injury issues.

Diaz subsequently accused Poirier of ducking him. Poirier, on his part, fired back at Diaz – even going as far as posting videos against Diaz on social media while in a hospital bed.

NDA soldier 170 lbs

Come get you some of the real 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/d97Qqunr0I — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

These are fighting words tho

So fuck a weight class 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/o1H61zQIy6 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 2, 2021

“Talking all that sh*t about steroids. F*ck you, Nate” Dustin Poirier had stated in the video he posted after pulling out from his fight with Diaz in 2018.

Nate Diaz has now taken to Twitter and posted the video clip of Poirier making the aforementioned comments. Diaz added a statement of his own to the tweet, alongside the video, that read as follows:

“These are fighting words tho; So f*ck a weight class”

Additionally, another recent tweet sent out by Nate Diaz suggests that Diaz’s next fight could take place in the welterweight division. Diaz’s tweet featured a photograph of him in a gym, with his statement reading:

“NDA soldier 170 lbs Come get you some of the real”

Nate Diaz’s tweet, whereby he’s insinuating that his next fight could be at welterweight (170 pounds), is in stark contrast to what UFC president Dana White had recently stated. White had claimed that Diaz would be returning to the octagon this year and will fight at lightweight (155 pounds).

Despite spending the majority of his MMA career in the lightweight division, Nate Diaz hasn’t competed at lightweight since his unanimous decision win over Michael Johnson in December 2015.

Dustin Poirier’s win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 has seemingly reignited Poirier’s feud with Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier (left); Nate Diaz (right)

Dustin Poirier is coming off one of the best performances of his MMA career, emerging victorious at UFC 257 (January 23, 2021) by becoming the first man to knock Conor McGregor out in a professional MMA fight.

Following Poirier’s spectacular second-round TKO win over McGregor, Nate Diaz had taken to Twitter and warned Poirier. Diaz’s tweet read:

“I’m training to whoop ur a** next. Be about it don’t talk about it”

Nate Diaz’s last fight was a welterweight bout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019. The bout was contested for the BMF title and witnessed Masvidal defeat Diaz via third-round TKO. The octagon-side doctor stopped the fight between rounds three and four due to the severe cuts Diaz suffered to his face.