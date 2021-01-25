Nate Diaz calls out Dustin Poirier after his UFC 257 win over Conor McGregor

UFC icon Nate Diaz has called out Dustin Poirier after the latter's UFC 257 win over Conor McGregor. Diaz has warned Poirier that he's training to "whoop" him.

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were scheduled to face one another in a lightweight bout at UFC 230 in November 2018. However, injury issues coerced Poirier to withdraw from that fight.

The Diaz vs. Poirier booking was subsequently canceled altogether, and a fight between the two fan-favorites is yet to come to fruition. That said, the younger Diaz brother has now taken to Twitter and challenged Poirier.

These guys all get finished all the time 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

I’m training to whoop ur ass next.

Be about it don’t talk about it 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/M7FKHvIbFu — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 24, 2021

Dustin Poirier’s most recent fight took place at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021. Poirier faced Conor McGregor in a lightweight bout that headlined UFC 257.

Poirier’s first fight against McGregor was contested at featherweight at UFC 178 in September 2014. McGregor won their first fight via first-round TKO.

Needless to say, their rematch at UFC 257 provided Dustin Poirier the opportunity to even the score with Conor McGregor. The Diamond did so in style, defeating McGregor via second-round KO in their all-important lightweight bout at UFC 257.

Following UFC 257, Dustin Poirier opened up on a few potential opponents he’d like to face soon. One of the notable matchups Poirier revealed he’d like to compete in was the trilogy bout against McGregor.

Additionally, Poirier also revealed that he’d be open to fighting Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Nate Diaz, who has faced Conor McGregor not once but twice in the past, sent out a tweet that subtly addressed McGregor’s KO loss at UFC 257.

“These guys all get finished all the time”

Furthermore, Nate Diaz sent out another tweet, challenging Dustin Poirier to a fight.

“I’m training to whoop ur a** next. Be about it don’t talk about it”

Will Nate Diaz face Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier next?

Conor McGregor (left) was defeated by Dustin Poirier (right) at UFC 257

Heading into UFC 257, Conor McGregor had pointed out that he’s more than willing to face Nate Diaz in a trilogy bout.

Their first fight witnessed Diaz defeating McGregor via second-round submission in March 2016. On the other hand, their second fight witnessed McGregor defeating Diaz via majority decision in August 2016.

Nate Diaz is coming off a third-round TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal, whom he faced with the BMF title on the line in November 2019. The Diaz vs. Masvidal matchup was contested at welterweight.

However, UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that Nate Diaz is in talks with the UFC to return to the organization’s lightweight division.

"I'm coming back for your a**." @NateDiaz209 wants to run it back asap with Masvidal. #UFC244 pic.twitter.com/eS04Zyt9cR — UFC (@ufc) November 3, 2019

Nate Diaz had notably accused Poirier of ducking him after he’d pulled out of their UFC 230 matchup. Moreover, with Poirier and Diaz recently stating that they’d like to fight each other, this grudge match could be the ideal fight for Diaz’s long-awaited return to the Octagon.