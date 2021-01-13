Dana White reveals Nate Diaz lightweight return in 2021; rules out Tony Ferguson as opponent 

Nate Diaz will be making a return to the UFC lightweight division in 2021, and it will not be against Tony Ferguson, as per Dana White.

The rumor of Nate Diaz's return to the octagon has been taking rounds for a while now. It got stronger with Nick and Nate Diaz posting a video of their quarantine workout on their YouTube channel. The last time Nate Diaz fought was at UFC 244 against Jorge Masvidal with the BMF title on the line.

Speaking with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, Dana White said that a return for Nate Diaz is definitely on the cards, and they are currently looking to book a fight for him. White clarified that the opponent is not going to be Tony Ferguson. However, the UFC president promises a good matchup, winning which would put Nate Diaz in a really good position.

"We're working on a Nate Diaz fight right now, and it's not Tony. But if we get it done, I think you're gonna like it."

Nate Diaz will be returning to lightweight

Dana White also confirmed that the return of Nate Diaz will be at lightweight and not at welterweight. The last time Nate Diaz had fought as a 155-pounder was in 2015 against Michael Johnson. Diaz had won the fight via decision, and then moved up a weight class to meet Conor McGregor at 170 lbs.

Willis asked Dana White if there was a possibility of Nate Diaz fighting the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier, which is also happening at lightweight. Dana White did not answer that question, but said that winning the bout UFC is booking for Diaz would put him in a good position. The potential opponent of Nate Diaz is interested in the matchup as well.

"I don't know. Let's see if we can get this fight done. But I would put him in a really good position if he won the fight, and the guy who he could potentially be fighting thinks it's a great fight too."

White was also asked about a potential date for Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal, the grudge fight that has been longtime in the making. However, Dana White revealed nothing about it.