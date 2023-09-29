"F*ckin ANIMAL" - Maxx Crosby, Josh Brolin, and others awestruck as a shirtless Dana White shows off incredible body transformation

UFC CEO Dana White is not a professional fighter and never has been. That, however, doesn't mean that he doesn't devote his time to his physical fitness. In fact, White once worked as a boxing trainer. Those days, however, are behind him. Now, he spends most of his spare time working on himself.

Today, he took to Instagram to post a side-by-side comparison of himself, with a collage of two pictures showing the difference between his physique in 2017 and the one he has now. There is a stark difference, with Dana White looking far leaner, without any noticeable loss in his muscle mass.

Since last year, Dana White has repeatedly credited Gary Brecka, a controversial biologist known for his 10X Health System, for improving his physical health. According to White, Brecka diagnosed several medical issues he was experiencing that modern physicians had allegedly failed to.

This led to a significant uptick in his health and fitness in as little as five months, according to White. Thus, it stands to reason that on his Instagram post today, the UFC CEO tagged Brecka. The post also drew a whole host of reactions from friends and fans who were impressed by White's new physique.

Nina-Marie Daniele, who has become a mainstay in the UFC sphere due to her humorous interviews with prominent fighters, joked that USADA would pay White a visit:

"USADA gonna show up at ur office tomorrow"

Meanwhile, former UFC fighter-turned-BKFC star Mike Perry congratulated his former boss:

"Congrats Dana"

NFL star Maxx Crosby echoed similar sentiments:

"F*ckin ANIMAL... Proud Of You Brother"

American actor Josh Brolin also commented:

"Crazy!"

Even legendary octagon announcer Bruce Buffer was in the comments:

"Awesome Dana!!!"

Will Dana White sign Bellator fighters amid rumors of a shutdown?

There were recent rumors that indicated that the PFL was on the verge of acquiring Bellator, using the financial backing they received from Saudi Arabia, after SRJ Sports Investments, a Saudi investment group, acquired a minority equity ownership stake in the PFL to launch PFL MENA, a regional MMA league.

However, a new rumor has emerged that suggests that Bellator will, instead, go under. After being asked if the UFC would consider signing top Bellator fighters like Johnny Eblen and Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire, Dana White was non-committal but didn't completely rule out signing certain fighters.

"We're not thinking about or looking at that at all right now," White said. "As far as I know them, the PFL deal's happening. Listen, I haven't been thinking about anybody, but who knows what could happen?"

Only time will tell if the deal materializes and if so will Dana White onboard some fighters from there.