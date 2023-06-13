F***ing p**sy, you banned b**ch - Jorge Masvidal blames Conor McGregor for Miami Heat's loss in expletive tweet

Jorge Masvidal has partially blamed Conor McGregor's mascot incident for the Miami Heat's loss to Denver Nuggets in the NBA finals.

McGregor was courtside during the NBA Finals Game 4 between the Heat and Nuggets to promote a pain relief spray. 'The Notorious' punched the Miami Heat mascot Burnie in a promotional gimmick, spraying him with pain relief after.

However, the mascot perhaps ate one shot too many from the UFC superstar as he was rushed to a hospital. The person underneath the suit, fortunately, didn't suffer any major injury and was let go after concussion tests.

Meanwhile, the fifth and final game between the Heat and Nuggets went down today, where Denver picked up their fourth win to lift their debut NBA title, with Nikola Jokic being named the MVP. Miami native Jorge Masvidal subsequently took to Twitter, blaming McGregor for throwing off the team "chakra."

Calling for the Irishman to be banned, 'Gamebred' wrote on Twitter:

"Connor u f***ing pussy u came here and threw the chakras of the mascot and team so for that u banned b**ch"

Dana White weighs in on Conor McGregor's mascot fiasco at Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game

Former heavyweight boxing champ Deontay Wilder punched an ESPN mascot back in 2018 and ended up issuing an apology for injuring him. While Conor McGregor is yet to issue a statement regarding his incident with the Miami Heat mascot, Dana White believes the whole gimmick is a mishap.

According to the UFC president, mascots are likely to get hurt with punches unless they wear headgear like the Golden Knights' mascot, Gila monster 'Chance'. White recently said at the UFC 289 post-fight presser:

"I saw the Deontay Wilder one, too. What’s up with mascots wanting to get punched in the face by professional fighters? What do you expect? I mean, what are those mascot things made out of?... Unless you’re like, the Golden Knights mascot – I don’t even know what the hell he wears, but I’m assuming it’s a metal helmet – I wouldn’t have professional fighters punching me in the face if I was a mascot. Doesn’t seem like the brightest thing in the world.”

Catch Dana White's comments on Conor McGregor's mascot incident below:

