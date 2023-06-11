Conor McGregor sent Miami Heat mascot Burnie to ER after botched skit, fellow UFC fighter blames 'drugs' 

It looks like Conor McGregor simply cannot stay out of trouble. The UFC star punched Miami Heat mascot Burnie in an on-court segment during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. However, the ensuing events did not go according to plan.

As part of the scripted skit, the man who was dressed up as Burnie, wearing a fighter's robe and boxing gloves, approached Conor McGregor at the center of the court.

The Irishman, who was promoting his pain-relief spray, knocked down Burnie with a left hook and followed up with a straight punch while the mascot was on the ground.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Conor McGregor knocks out the Heat mascot Conor McGregor knocks out the Heat mascot https://t.co/X2t4P7LCS2

It has now come to light that the man who played Burnie had to be taken to a local emergency room following the incident. The news was reported first by Sam Amick of The Athletic.

ESPN @espn



The man, according to The Athletic, received pain medication, was sent home and is doing well.



More: The man who plays Heat mascot "Burnie" was sent to the emergency room after being punched by UFC star Conor McGregor in an on-court bit, reports said.The man, according to The Athletic, received pain medication, was sent home and is doing well.More: es.pn/3NkYbN8 The man who plays Heat mascot "Burnie" was sent to the emergency room after being punched by UFC star Conor McGregor in an on-court bit, reports said.The man, according to The Athletic, received pain medication, was sent home and is doing well.More: es.pn/3NkYbN8 https://t.co/r5jlsMZdLm

The man behind the mascot's garb reportedly received pain medication at the local ER facility and is now recovering well. The entire act was part of the announcement of a partnership between McGregor's brand, TIDL Sport, a cryotherapy spray, and the Miami Heat.

Conor McGregor is expected to return to action against Michael Chandler following the conclusion of the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter. The former UFC two-division champion has been sidelined from action since the horrific leg injury he sustained in the third fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Conor McGregor punches mascot: Belal Muhammad blames 'drugs'

For a long time now, Conor McGregor's being accused of substance abuse has been an internal joke in the MMA community. Every time he posts something out-of-the-ordinary or one of his antics comes to light, fans joke about it on social media.

McGregor not submitting an official sample to USADA yet despite the many promises made by UFC of his fight against Michael Chandler has further fanned the rumors.

After the NBA incident, fellow UFC fighter Belal Muhammad jumped on the bandwagon and took a shot at the Irishman. Reacting to the news of 'Burnie' being sent to the ER, Muhammad took to Twitter and wrote:

"Drugs made him think he was in a real fight."

Check out the tweet below:

A few of McGregor's fans came to his defense in the comments, trolling Muhammad for his championship aspirations.

Here's another.

The Punch Report 👊 @ThePunchReport_ @bullyb170 hilarious, but whats even more hilarious is you thinking you’re gunna be holding a championship belt in your near future 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 @bullyb170 hilarious, but whats even more hilarious is you thinking you’re gunna be holding a championship belt in your near future 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Poll : 0 votes