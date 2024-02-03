"F**king go to the doctor" - When Conor McGregor slammed Nassourdine Imavov's former opponent

Conor McGregor once delivered a harsh message to a former opponent of Nassourdine Imavov.

'The Sniper' was billed to face former middleweight title challenger Kelvin Gastelum in the first main event of his UFC career at UFC Vegas 67 in January of last year. However, just five days before the fight, Gastelum was forced to withdraw from the card due to a mouth injury sustained during sparring.

Consequently, Sean Strickland stepped in as a replacement and ended Imavov's three-fight win streak with a unanimous decision victory.

McGregor, however, turned to Instagram stories to vehemently criticize Gastelum for sharing a photo of his injured teeth and bloodied mouth. Speculating that the 185-pounder had staph infection as well, 'The Notorious' wrote:

"Absolute scruff this thing is. That's full of staph infection all over his f**king place. A full f**king hole omg and it's his second time to attempt to competition like this. Wtf! clean your mats, wash yourself, and f**king go to the doctor! scruff."

Imavov is set to face Roman Dolidze in a middleweight showdown, headlining UFC Vegas 85 tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Leon Edwards applauds Conor McGregor's impact on MMA's rise

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards recently praised Conor McGregor for his substantial contributions to the MMA landscape.

'The Notorious' holds the title of the UFC's most successful pay-per-view draw in history. His influence on MMA surpasses that of any other athlete who has stepped into the octagon in the modern era. Undoubtedly, McGregor's unmatched ability to attract viewers has broadened the sport's audience, transforming numerous casual spectators into devoted fans who now actively follow MMA.

During a recent interview on Up Front With Simon Jordan, 'Rocky' recognized the achievements of the former two-division UFC champion and lauded him for his contribution to the advancement of the sport:

"I think he’s great for the sport. He has definitely brought the sport forward to the casual fans. He is one of those guys that you either like him or you don’t like him, but he is who he is. What he’s achieved in the sport, you can’t take away from him."

He added:

"He did become the first-ever two-division world champion. So even though he talks all that sh*t, he is actually a good fighter, as well, behind it. He definitely helped the sport. He didn’t take nothing away from it. He definitely gave more in terms of pushing it into the mainstream."

