“F**king legend man” - Fans still in disbelief at Liam Harrison’s miracle comeback against Muangthai

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai star Liam Harrison is undoubtedly one of the most exciting fighters active today. His combination of blood-and-guts fighting style, underrated technical know-how, and inhuman toughness is something you don't always see.

This uncanny combination was on full display in his Fight of the Year-winning performance against Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156 last year. It has to be one of the best sing-round bouts you'll ever see in any combat sport. You just have to see it to believe it.

ONE Championship posted a throwback video highlight of the bout:

"A round to remember 🤜💥🤛 What's your favorite Muay Thai fight of all-time? @liambadco"

Overcoming two scary knockdowns and then coming back to knock your opponent down three times to earn a TKO win is the stuff legends are made of. The steely resolve and iron-clad mettle exemplified by Liam Harrison that night is something even the greatest world champions in history struggle to achieve. In addition to making history, Harrison was also awarded a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship.

Fans are loving the video and expressing their approval in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@hmmisitme pretty much summarized what we all were while watching the fight live:

"Had me on the edge of my seat the whole time"

@wolfstreet33 and @jb_cbr are all praise for the fight's exciting nature:

"Damn this kind of fight is fire"

"Watched this fight hundreds of times. Still so good"

Here are more comments:

More comments

@brett.welch1 is utterly amazed by Liam Harrison's legendary ability to come back from a supposed concussion:

"The fact Liam got up after that first head kick is fu**ing legend man"

@jd_mother_ pointed out that this bout is why ONE calls Harrison its resident "comeback king":

"Textbook definition of comeback 🔥🔥🔥"

At the moment, Liam Harrison is on indefinite hiatus to recover from a knee surgery he had last year. He has, however, been making major strides in his rehabilitation and is almost ready to make his long-awaited return to action. Here's to hoping it happens soon.