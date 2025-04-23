  • home icon
  • Fabricio Andrade admits destruction of Kwon Won Il was all that mattered at ONE 170: "Didn't plan to hold anything back"

Fabricio Andrade admits destruction of Kwon Won Il was all that mattered at ONE 170: "Didn't plan to hold anything back"

By James De Rozario

Modified Apr 23, 2025 13:37 GMT

By James De Rozario
Modified Apr 23, 2025 13:37 GMT
Fabricio Andrade (right) delivered a statement in January.
Fabricio Andrade (right) delivered a statement in January [image via ONE Championship]

Fabricio Andrade entered the Impact Arena at ONE 170 focused on one thing: winning at all costs. The Brazilian certainly more than lived up to his expectations.

'Wonder Boy' defended his ONE bantamweight MMA world champion for the first time with a sublime 42-second finish of No. 3-ranked challenger Kwon Won Il in the co-main event of the card in Bangkok, Thailand.

It marked the second finish accumulated against 'Pretty Boy' - the first coming at ONE 158 in June 2022. This time around, he connected with a liver shot that curled up the challenger in an instant.

Andrade put the icing on the cake with a round of ground and pound to make sure victory was in the bag:

"I didn't plan to hold anything back in that fight. I knew what I had to do to [make a good] comeback. And I'm pleased it went that way," Fabricio said in an interview with Inside Fighting.

Watch Fabricio Andrade's full interview here:

youtube-cover
The victory cemented 'Wonder Boy's stop atop the stacked division, one filled with ground game wizards, knockout machines, and well-rounded competitors.

Additionally, the Tiger Muay Thai fighter walked away with a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Fabricio Andrade eyes lengthy reign as bantamweight MMA king

With his first title defense out of the way, Fabricio Andrade hopes it'll be the start of something special for him in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 27-year-old, who's accumulated six knockout wins from nine fights in the promotion, held nothing back while he delivered a statement to any challenger looking to wrestle the gold away from his grasp:

"As I said before, I am on another level - and that fight showed that. Not trying to sound confident. But it is what it is. I trained hard to get here, and I don't wanna give up my spot anytime," he continued in the same interview.
