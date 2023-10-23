Fabricio Andrade admits he wasn’t confident with his abilities at first: “I understand more the power that I have”

With all of his professional achievements, especially in ONE Championship, one would think that bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade was always confident about himself whenever he stepped in for a fight.

But the Brazilian star admitted that it wasn’t the case after all, and his interview with The MMA Superfan became his platform to shed light on it. According to the ‘Wonderboy', he just acquired this conviction after realizing the power that he possesses.

Andrade said:

“But I was never like really confident about that, you know. Even though, I heard a lot of people saying that but I didn't have the confidence. So now I kind of like understand more the power that I have.”

See the full interview below:

This power was vital to the Tiger Muay Thai representative, as he became a feared finisher. One solid piece of evidence of this is his perfect ONE Championship record of 6-0 with four TKO/KO finishes. These stoppages were all against the top names in the division.

The 20-year-old was able to score TKO/KO wins against Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John Lineker. His two other triumphs were in the form of submission and a unanimous decision against Mark Abelardo and Shoko Sato, respectively.

Currently, Andrade is preparing for his upcoming ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title showdown with reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty. They will go toe-to-toe for an opportunity to capture a second world title in another sport, a feat that only two other fighters have achieved in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Andrade and Haggerty will headline ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.