Fabricio Andrade appreciates boxing coach pushing him to the limit: “It’s just perfect” 

Current ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade revealed that he is having the time of his life in his current training camp for his upcoming ONE bantamweight kickboxing championship against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16.

This massive world title clash will happen on November 3 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Despite loving his current preparation of all-striking drills and not worrying about any type of grappling training, 'Wonderboy' still has the same hard work in this particular camp.

Andrade is also grateful to his boxing coach for pushing him to the limit and providing the important input he needs to be ready against ‘The General’ in their fight. He shared this in a recent interview with The MMA Superfan on October 17.

The Brazilian world champion said:

“It’s been awesome. To have people like that, people who are really like trying to make you improve, it’s just perfect. He loves to work a lot on details. He sees what you need to improve and he will make sure you keep working on that until you get it.”

See the full interview below:

These small and tiny details in training are vital for Andrade because his plate will be full against Haggerty, who is coming off a confidence-boosting world title triumph against Nong-O Hama in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9.

Apart from his current training and preparation, the Tiger Muay Thai athlete will also parade his perfect 6-0 ONE Championship record, which includes four TKO/KO finishes. Andrade holds a win over top fighters Mark Abelardo, Shoko Sato, Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il.

The 26-year-old’s latest victory was against John Lineker in their world title rematch in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7 with a fourth-round TKO stoppage to become the newest MMA king of the bantamweight division.

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.