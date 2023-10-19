Fabricio Andrade believes he’s better overall than Jonathan Haggerty: “I’m able to knock him out”

Fabricio Andrade isn’t lacking in confidence heading into his champion vs. champion superfight against Jonathan Haggerty.

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion will take on fellow world champion Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The two world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Andrade said he’s aware of Haggerty's caliber as a fighter.

Andrade, however, is confident that he’s a better striker than Haggerty.

He said:

“So I think he has got a lot of skills, he’s fought some tough opponents, but I believe that I'm more powerful, I'm stronger, and I'm able to knock him out in this fight.”

Observers have discounted Andrade as an underdog in the matchup, but the Brazilian star is a natural striker whose Muay Thai and kickboxing skills have translated tremendously into mixed martial arts.

‘Wonderboy’ started his professional career in kickboxing and Muay Thai, with an impressive record of 40-3 across both disciplines. He’s since moved to MMA and has utterly dominated ONE Championship’s dangerous bantamweight division.

Andrade is a perfect 6-0 (one no contest) in ONE Championship, with four wins ending in a knockout and one by submission.

His last knockout win saw him claim the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title when he scored a fourth-round referee stoppage against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 in February.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below: