It didn't take long for ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade to realize that Anatoly Malykhin is a generational talent.

'Wonder Boy' has developed a tight bond with the three-division MMA world champion after grinding together at Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, Thailand.

The affable Russian giant is truly a joy to be around with, and Andrade is among those proud to call Malykhin his friend.

But when it's time to work, Malykhin transforms into a ferocious beast who gives his 100 percent each time in training.

Andrade witnessed firsthand 'Sladkiy's' virtuosic talents in the art of combat. The Brazilian star always knew Malykhin was destined for greatness and he was the least bit surprised when his buddy achieved three-division supremacy.

'Wonder Boy' told Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview:

"Yes, to become a world champion is hard. It's tremendous pressure. But Anatoly Malykhin being a three-division world champion proves that he's a different breed of fighter. He's the next level. He definitely put his name in the history of this sport."

Anatoly Malykhin conquered his third division earlier this month, adding the middleweight MMA crown to his heavyweight and light heavyweight haul.

The replay of Malykhin's historic feat at ONE 166: Qatar is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Fabricio Andrade says Anatoly Malykhin is a kindhearted individual

Anatoly Malykhin is truly a man of the people, not just because of his undeniable talent and charisma.

As Fabricio Andrade can attest, 'Sladkiy' is an incredibly down-to-earth person, who always offers a helping hand.

Andrade had this to say about the undefeated Russian conqueror in the same Sportskeeda MMA interview:

"He's always there for the fighters, even for me. Despite the communication problems, he's always there to support and guide us."