Fabricio Andrade on what makes three-division champ Anatoly Malykhin one of a kind: "He's always there to guide us"

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade of Brazil looks up to his teammate, three-division king Anatoly Malykhin like a role model.

The 26-year-old Brazilian superstar trains with 'Sladkiy' at Tiger Muay Thai, and the two have become really close friends.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Andrade talked about Malykhin extensively and shared what makes 'Sladkiy' such an incredible teammate.

'Wonder Boy' said:

"He's always there for the fighters, even for me. Despite the communication problems, he's always there to support and guide us."

Malykhin has always been an avid supporter of his teammates at Tiger Muay Thai, often coming out to fights in Bangkok to corner them on his free time.

The reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight, and middleweight MMA world champion is always beaming with a bright smile and seems genuinely happy with everything that he does in combat sports.

Throughout the years training together, Andrade has built a close relationship with Malykhin.

Andrade added:

"Anatoly is not just a great fighter, he's a great person. He has a great personality. He has no ego and he's always trying to make everyone around him happy."

Sounds like a fantastic teammate, indeed.

What's next for Fabricio Andrade?

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is currently nursing a few niggling injuries he had amassed over the past few years. The 26-year-old is one of the most accomplished combat sports athletes for his age, and has been in some pretty big fights in ONE Championship.

As such, Andrade is currently on the mend and trying to get a hundred percent healthy before he returns to action, presumably later this year.

'Wonder Boy' has a couple of options for his next world title defense, in particular former champion and current No.1-ranked contender 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker and streaking South Korean veteran 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Fabricio Andrade's next fight.