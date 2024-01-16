MMA
  • “I do have this skill” – Kwon Won Il proud to showcase his improved grappling arsenal in win over Shine Zoltsetseg

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jan 16, 2024 09:02 GMT
Kwon Won Il and Shine Zoltsetseg - Photo by ONE Championship
Third-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il is most popularly known as a fearsome knockout puncher.

The 28-year-old South Korean slugger has 11 knockout victories out of a total of 12 career wins, so it’s a no-brainer that he knows exactly how to separate opponents from their senses. But who could have guessed that Kwon is also a very capable grappler?

Kwon showcased his greatly underappreciated grappling skills last weekend when he took on dangerous Mongolian adversary Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg.

The two bantamweights met at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Kwon ended up winning via second-round technical knockout, after dominating Zoltsetseg at every juncture and then ultimately finishing his opponent off via ground-and-pound.

As good of a striker as Kwon is, the 28-year-old showed off a facet of his game that is often overlooked.

Addressing the media at the official ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video post-fight press conference, Kwon had this to say to his detractors:

“A lot of people online have been commenting that my grappling skill is not as advanced so I tried to show them at least once that I do have this skill.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il?

28-year-old South Korean KO artist ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il is pretty adamant he has done enough to earn a rematch against reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

Kwon suffered a first-round knockout loss to the fiery Brazilian back in June of 2022. But if they were to meet again this time around, ‘Pretty Boy’ believes he can one-up ‘Wonder Boy’ and take his belt.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Kwon Won Il’s next fight.

