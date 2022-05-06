"Come over for some real boxing" - Fabricio Andrade wants Conor McGregor at Tiger Muay Thai

Fabricio Andrade has challenged UFC fighter Conor McGregor to a match. The Irishman recently shared a video of him hitting pads on Twitter. Now, ONE Championship fighter, Andrade, has publicly called out McGregor publicly.

The Brazilian wrote on Twitter:

"[Conor McGregor] Come over for some real boxing #teamproper "

'Wonder Boy' has been on quite a streak recently. He is undefeated in ONE Championship with his last two wins coming by way of first-round knockout. Andrade is now ranked in the top five in his weight division.

Kakutogi World @KakutogiWorld Fabricio Andrade (MMA: 7-2/KB 40-3) shuts down Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw with a nasty knee to the liver. Fabricio Andrade (MMA: 7-2/KB 40-3) shuts down Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw with a nasty knee to the liver. https://t.co/lQueyBPbnI

The 24-year-old fighter competes at 145lbs and McGregor's last bout was at 155lbs. So, 'Notorious' would need to cut weight or Andrade would need to pack on a little more to make this fight happen.

McGregor was a two-division UFC champion and had a blockbuster boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. In his more recent bouts, he took two losses via TKO to Dustin Poirier.

Check out the video of McGregor hitting pads (courtesy @johnboyboxing on Twitter):

Johnboyboxing @johnboyboxing Dia dhuit @TheNotoriousMMA . I’d like to invite you over to Thailand for some real boxing training . Let’s work 🥊 Dia dhuit @TheNotoriousMMA . I’d like to invite you over to Thailand for some real boxing training . Let’s work 🥊 https://t.co/teBPPRPU5d

Fabricio Andrade and everyone wants to fight Conor McGregor

Fabricio Andrade is not alone in calling out Conor McGregor. ONE titleholders Superbon Singha Mawynn and Thanh Le have both recently called out the Irish fighter.

Superbon is the top-ranked pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world. He is the reigning ONE champion in kickboxing at 155lbs. In a recent interview with the promotion, he said:

“I’d like to fight with McGregor because he is famous, but he is not that good. I think I can easily defeat him. Yes, he's good at some level, but not at the top of what he's doing. I think marketing and persona promotion makes everyone overestimate him. He’s overrated. If we fight with striking, not a ground game, I can definitely beat him.”

Overtime Heroics MMA @OTHeroicsMMA A closer look at Superbon’s devastating knockout over Petrosyan🤯



A closer look at Superbon’s devastating knockout over Petrosyan🤯 https://t.co/JOIMfNYQet

Thanh Le is on a five-fight knockout streak and holds the ONE featherweight title. He was recently asked about a McGregor match on Instagram to which he said:

"I would look like this again. And he would look like this too, except with his eyes closed."

Thanh Le [Photo Credit: ONE Championship]

If Andrade wants a fight against the former UFC champion, it seems as though he will have to get in line.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo Kickboxer turned MMA fighter Fabricio Andrade picks up his 3rd consecutive win in ONE, this time against Li Kai Wen.



PS: Didn't Wen leave ONE to join the UFC? Well i guess this ain't happening anytime soon now.

Kickboxer turned MMA fighter Fabricio Andrade picks up his 3rd consecutive win in ONE, this time against Li Kai Wen.PS: Didn't Wen leave ONE to join the UFC? Well i guess this ain't happening anytime soon now.https://t.co/kucJrvzVSL

