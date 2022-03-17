“He is not that good” – Kickboxing Star Superbon thinks Conor McGregor’s striking is "overrated"

Conor McGregor is considered one of the premier strikers in the UFC, but 'Superbon' Singha Mawynn isn’t impressed one bit.

'Superbon' laid it on McGregor during a recent interview with ONE Championship. The promotion’s featherweight kickboxing king said the brash Irishman’s striking capabilities were nowhere near as good as advertised.

The Thai completely dismissed McGregor’s striking, claiming he could easily take out the former UFC double champion if they ever fought.

The kickboxing champion said:

“I’d like to fight with McGregor because he is famous, but he is not that good. I think I can easily defeat him. Yes, he's good at some level, but not at the top of what he's doing. I think marketing and persona promotion makes everyone overestimate him. He’s overrated. If we fight with striking, not a ground game. I can definitely beat him,” said Mawynn.

Already a world champion in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, Superbon became ONE Championship’s inaugural featherweight kickboxing champion when he leveled Giorgio Petrosyan, who is considered to be one of the greatest of all-time in the discipline.

The Thai striker landed a massive high kick that put Petrosyan out two seconds into the second round of their fight at ONE: First Strike in October 2021.

Superbon vs. Conor McGregor in special rules fight

The Thai superstar said a hypothetical fight against McGregor would have to happen under a special rules arrangement just like the bout between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Demetrious Johnson.

However, according to 'Superbon', he’s no expert in MMA and it will take him years to just be able to compete in the sport. That being said, the kickboxing champion is confident that McGregor will never make it out of the first round with him if they were to fight.

“In fact, I used to try MMA training, and I found it’s quite difficult. I need to practice for many years more if I have to compete in MMA. And if I have a chance to compete in a special rules [fight] with McGregor like Rodtang vs. DJ, I dare not say that I will defeat him in the first round. But I believe I can find a way to get him,” said Superbon.

He’s also aware of the technicalities involved in setting up a fight, but if they do face each other then he can work his way to a victory.

“But I believe I can find a way to get him. I have to study him and figure out how to handle him. I don't want to be cocky. But if there's a chance to fight with him, I'll do it. But from my point of view, this fight will never happen.”

