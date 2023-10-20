Fabricio Andrade can’t pinpoint Jonathan Haggerty’s main weapon: “We never saw him fight kickboxing”

At ONE Fight Night 7 this past February, Fabricio Andrade showed his supremacy over the bantamweight MMA division.

Having put together an incredible unbeaten streak inside the circle, ‘Wonder Boy’ finally got his hands on gold at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Stopping John Lineker in their rematch, the Brazilian then shifted his attention to searching for a new goal that would allow him to test himself and defy expectations.

It’s no secret that Andrade’s greatest strength is his striking ability and his run at bantamweight has produced some incredible performances and finishes.

For his next challenge, at ONE Fight Night 16, the divisional kingpin will put his skills to the test by competing in a striking-only ruleset for the first time under the ONE Championship banner.

He meets ONE bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty in the main event in a clash of champions for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

While Haggerty may hold the advantage in terms of elite striking experience over the past couple of years, ‘The General’ is more specifically known for his Muay Thai skills, which makes kickboxing somewhat new for him.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Fabricio Andrade gave his take on his opponent and where he sees him as being dangerous.

Having not seen him compete under this particular ruleset before, Fabricio Andrade says that he will need to adapt to Haggerty’s style as a kickboxer inside the circle:

“I think that's hard to say because we never saw him fight kickboxing. So I think we're gonna have to wait for the fight to see it.”

Watch the full interview below:

What we do know for sure is that when Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty step into the ring with each other, ONE Championship fans are in for a treat considering both competitors' track records for putting on a show.

ONE Fight Night 16 will air live and free in U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, November 3.