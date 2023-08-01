Fabricio Andrade concedes John Hutchinson has helped him ‘change the way’ he looks at boxing

Fabricio Andrade has evolved as one of the most fearsome strikers on the ONE Championship roster, and it could largely be down to the tips he picked up throughout his time working under Tiger Muay Thai’s head boxing coach John Hutchinson.

The Brazilian arrived at the promotion as an athlete known to dissect rivals with his Muay Thai base. And he let everyone know of his technical prowess in that field from the get-go.

However, his boxing has been one of his go-to weapons and the most-improved aspects of his arsenal in recent fights.

As seen in his past two fights against John Lineker, ‘Wonder Boy’s' intelligence in knowing when to dodge, weave, and strike helped him rack up more damage against the knockout specialist.

And it eventually earned him the bantamweight world title when the former kingpin quit on the stools between rounds four and five of their war at ONE Fight Night 7 in February this year.

Speaking on the subject during an appearance on the Honey Badger Hour podcast on Spotify, Fabricio Andrade credits his evolution in the sweet science to the man known to enthusiasts as ‘The Buncrana Banger.’

He said:

“Yeah, [John Hutchinson] has changed the way I see boxing. I used to see it before in a different way. But that has changed since I started training with him. I see it in a different way, and I feel like it’s way more efficient than what it was before.”

Fabricio Andrade is not the only athlete that Hutchinson has extensively worked with, though. Among his list of MMA students includes ONE Championship’s two-division king Anatoly Malykhin and Petr Yan.