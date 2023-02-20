Fabricio Andrade not concerned about John Lineker’s mental state heading into second fight

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is not bothered by the conviction of 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker. The mental state of his opponent is of no concern, as Andrade is only focused on himself.

Andrade is looking to leave the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with the ONE bantamweight world championship. The 25-year-old striker will face John Lineker for the vacant gold in the main event of ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video, booked for February 24.

Andrade is only worried about his own mental state in his upcoming world title showdown. In his pre-fight interview, 'Wonder Boy' explained:

"If [Lineker] still wants to be here, if he still wants to fight, that's up to him. I'm going to do what I got to do. It's business. I'm going to say what I have to say when we are together in the ring. I'm going to knock him [out]. It's just business."

Brazil's Fabricio Andrade is highly confident that he can defeat 'Hands of Stone' by way of knockout. While it's challenging task, most victories in the career of Andrade have come via KO. With that, he believes he has the hands and feet to get the job done.

All the action will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for all Amazon subscribers across North America.

Fabricio Andrade feels that he already knows John Lineker

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is not lacking in confidence coming into this world title rematch against John Lineker. The two Brazilian knockout fighters have already met once, which ended in an unfortunate no contest due to an inadvertent groin strike.

After fighting late last year, Andrade feels he has measured the ability of 'Hands of Stone'. In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Wonder Boy' said:

"Three months of training will not make him become another athlete. I know how he fights, he knows how I fight, and that won’t change for the rematch. So, I’m sure I’ll knock him out one more time.”

Andrade concluded:

“This fight will end in a maximum of two rounds. And it will definitely end with me knocking out John Lineker one more time."

