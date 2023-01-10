'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is looking forward to his world title rematch against 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker. The two athletes are set to fight for the ONE bantamweight gold at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video. The event will be live from Bangkok, Thailand, on February 24.

On Instagram, Brazil's Fabricio Andrade shared his excitement about the chance to earn his spot on the bantamweight throne at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. He said:

"The rematch is gonna be now in Thailand [24th] of Feb not better place to became world champion 🇧🇷🇹🇭 #lfg."

Andrade and John Lineker battled for the vacant bantamweight crown near the end of 2022. It was an exciting back-and-forth war, but unfortunately ended in a no contest after an illegal accidental groin strike.

The two knockout kings will battle again in February, with 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is looking to claim his first world title against former divisional king 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker.

Fabricio Andrade never stopped training

After his fight against John Lineker late last year, Fabricio Andrade never stopped training in the gym. Instead of taking a vacation, he maintained activity.

In an interview with ONE, the Brazilian athlete explained:

"Now, I'm the best bantamweight in ONE and one of the best in the world, so having the belt would be very important to me. I already gave up my vacation to be able to go back to the gym and continue training."

Tiger Muay Thai's Andrade added that he plans on knocking Lineker out this time around before defending the world title against the No.3-ranked Stephen Loman:

“When I joined ONE, I had a few names in my mind because they were ahead of me in the rankings and I wanted to fight whoever was ahead of me. But now, I reached the top and these guys who are coming need to show why they deserve to fight me. I think today I'm the guy to beat in the bantamweight division and the other fighters need to show their work. They need to improve, evolve, and have exciting fights to show that they deserve to fight me. So, I don't have any names in my mind anymore. Now is the time to finish off the Lineker. And Loman is next.”

Fans can enjoy the main event fight between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7. The match is booked for February 24 and will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription.

