“I’ve been saying that for a long time” - Fabricio Andrade confident he can finish John Lineker inside a round

ONE bantamweight world title contender, 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade, is oozing with confidence at the moment. After recording his third straight KO/TKO win back in June at ONE 158, Andrade received a shot at John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker's newly acquired belt.

Andrade has been trading barbs with Lineker online for months and his goal of finally locking horns with his fellow Brazilian knockout artist has been achieved.

In an interview with SCMP MMA, Andrade was asked about his Instagram post where he claimed that Lineker was "going to sleep inside a round" in their fight. To this, 'Wonder Boy' replied:

"Yeah, of course. I’ve been saying that for a long time. I asked to fight the guy after my debut in ONE Championship in 2020 when I beat Mark Abelardo. I knew he was the guy in ONE Championship that [is] the best guy in this division and straight away, I wanted to fight him. Maybe the fans thought I was just trying to sell the fight when I said that I was going to finish him in the first round, but it is what I believe and it is what I’m gonna do."

If you don't have the level of self-confidence of at least above the average man, you're going to have a hard time surviving in the fight business. Such confidence and self-belief to walk into a cage and fight a man trained to physically harm you is definitely not normal – and it's what you need to have in order to be successful. It looks like Fabricio Andrade does not have any shortage of self-confidence coming into his fight with Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3.

Watch the full interview here:

Fabricio Andrade says it was only a matter of time before he and John Lineker clashed for the world title

In the same interview with SCMP MMA, Fabricio Andrade elaborated more on his upcoming clash with 'Hands of Stone'. The Brazilian finishing machine seemed convinced that he was bound to clash with Lineker eventually:

“I knew it was only a matter of time if I keep doing what I’ve been doing - putting guys out in the first round. It was only a matter of time for the opportunity to come, and I’ve been waiting for that.”

Indeed, Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker are above everyone else in their division right now. After putting their opposition away in devastating fashion since their debuts in ONE, the two were carving paths that were bound to intersect. All we need to do is wait until October 21 to find out who comes out on top once the dust settles.

