“Nobody’s gonna take what’s mine” - Fabricio Andrade determined to take ONE bantamweight belt from John Lineker

'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade is looking to become the new ONE bantamweight world champion when he faces John Lineker at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21.

The showdown between the two Brazilian bantamweights is sure to be a thriller. Judges will likely not be required given that both Andrade and Lineker will enter this fight with many knockout victories to their name.

On Instagram, the 24-year-old Andrade shared his thoughts on his upcoming match:

"Hungry for everything I deserve, been years of hard work and struggles to get here. Nobody's gonna take whats mine #oneonprimevideo3 #ANDNEW #onechampionship [Translated from Portuguese to English]."

The post on Instagram features a short clip of the young Brazilian shadowboxing at the Tiger Muay Thai training facility in Thailand. Fabricio Andrade earned a shot at the bantamweight king after winning seven consecutive bouts, with the most recent of the three being first-round knockouts.

'Hands of Stone' John Lineker stopped Bibiano Fernandes earlier this year to capture the ONE bantamweight world championship with a second-round KO stoppage. Fernandes hasn't been stopped in professional MMA since 2006, until meeting Lineker in 2022.

Fabricio Andrade plans on stopping John Lineker in the first round

Fabricio Andrade will be looking to stop 'Hands of Stone' Lineker by way of knockout in the first round of their world championship showdown. This would continue his first-round knockout trend. In an interview with SCMP MMA, the Brazilian fighter said:

“He [John Lineker] can’t touch me… He’s 159 [lbs]. Like, he’s so small… I’m not just talking sh*t, I’m not disrespecting him. I’m saying what I believe: I’m gonna finish him in the first round, and that’s a fact. He knows it. He knows that I’m gonna finish him. That’s why he’s avoiding me.”

Being a world champion is a lifelong dream for Fabricio Andrade. His dreams may become a reality at ONE on Prime Video 3 on October 21, but standing in his way will be a major test in the form of John Lineker. Andrade explained his golden dreams:

“It’s amazing, amazing, that’s always what I have worked for my whole life, man, like… I haven’t been world champion yet, you know. So, I think that’s my main goal now. You know, I want to be a world champion.”

See the full interview with Fabricio Andrade on SCMP MMA below:

