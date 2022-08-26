Fabricio Andrade shares his thoughts on ONE on Prime Video 1 headliners

ONE on Prime Video 1 is quickly approaching. Fans are eagerly awaiting ONE Championship’s highly anticipated debut on Amazon Prime Video on August 26th. The event features an absolutely stacked lineup highlighting some of the best in the world of combat sports.

Headlining ONE on Prime Video 1 will be the biggest rematch in ONE history as ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes puts his title on the line once again against flyweight mega-star and former world champion Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

Before the bouts get underway, ONE Championship’s biggest stars are offering their predictions for the headlining bouts. Bringing us his prediction today is the always dangerous bantamweight title contender, Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade. Coming off a spectacular 62-second knockout of Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 in June, Andrade shared his pick for the world title main event at ONE on Prime Video 1.

“I see Adriano Moraes as the favorite for this fight because he's a big guy for the division, besides arriving with more confidence for having won the first duel between them. But we cannot underestimate the quality of Demetrious Johnson, who is certainly one of the best fighters of all time.”

‘Wonder Boy’ makes his pick in the ONE on Prime Video 1 co-main event

Before we get to the ONE on Prime Video 1 main event, we will be treated to a Muay Thai war between two deadly strikers. Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai World Championship against No. 5 ranked contender, Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison.

Harrison earned his world title opportunity with a spectacular come-from-behind win over Muangthai PK.Saenchai. The historic comeback earned Harrison not only a rare double bonus amounting to $100,000 but a world title opportunity against Nong-O as well.

Delivering his picks on some of the biggest bouts, Fabricio Andrade shared his pick for the “bloody war” that will ensue between Nong-O and Harrison.

“Nong-O is without a doubt the best Muay Thai fighter of all time. A very different guy, especially regarding his fighting IQ. That's why I don't see him losing in ONE anytime soon.”

