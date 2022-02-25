Fabricio Andrade edges Reinier de Ridder, Aung La N Sang, and Roman Kryklia in a test of power

Fabricio Andrade displayed an insane amount of power through the punching machine in the lead-up to ONE: Full Circle. His score beat out three headliners in Reinier de Ridder, Roman Kryklia, and Aung La N Sang.

During the weigh-ins, ONE Championship regularly displays a punching machine for fun and allows the fighters to test their punching power. At ONE: Bad Blood, Jonathan Haggerty topped the contest, which almost got him into a match with a frustrated Bibiano Fernandes.

In its latest vlog for ONE: Full Circle, several superstars were seen trying out the punching machine, doing whatever they could to motivate themselves and get the best score possible. Reinier de Ridder’s companion even cut out Vitaly Bigdash’s face on the machine to help his mate get a better score.

Watch the stars try out the punching machine in the video below:

However, it was Andrade who posted the best score for the day.

Scores are tallied to see who tops the day. | [Photo: Screenshot from ONE Championship's YouTube page]

The bantamweight reached 2,835 points – the exact total that Haggerty got in the previous event. Meanwhile, De Ridder and Aung La scored 2,828 each, while Kryklia scored 2,823.

Ultimately though, Aung La’s assessment was accurate:

“The real test is on Friday.”

Fabricio Andrade eyes a dominant performance over Jeremy Pacatiw

Fabricio Andrade’s punching power will be tested in a real fight on Friday, as he faces Jeremy Pacatiw to open the main card of ONE: Full Circle.

Pacatiw is a hard-hitting striker from the famed Team Lakay Gym in the Philippines. He announced his arrival on the global stage of ONE Championship by defeating Chen Rui in July 2021’s ONE: Battleground. While the Filipino faithful are expecting another strong performance from ‘The Juggernaut', Andrade believes that Pacatiw can’t throw anything he can’t handle.

“Absolutely nothing. I don't see anything in his game that could get me into trouble in the fight. Of course, he's training hard and he can surprise in the fight, but I believe I'll be ready for anything he can bring to this fight,” said Andrade.

‘Wonder Boy’ is absolutely fired up for his match. He also got as close as he possibly could to Pacatiw during the ceremonial faceoffs.

Heading into the match, Fabricio Andrade has a clear picture of how he wants to end his next fight:

“I'm going to knock him out in the first round, because he won't be able to handle all the weapons I'm going to bring to this fight.”

Will his punching power be enough to knock out Pacatiw, or will the Filipino fighter humble him with a statement win?

Tune in to ONE: Full Circle to find out.

