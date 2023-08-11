Fabricio Andrade fires warning shots at Jonathan Haggerty: “You are getting knocked out”

Fabricio Andrade has sent his first warning to Jonathan Haggerty this week following the announcement of their upcoming world title clash at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon.

In the past, the ONE bantamweight world champion p has always exhibited the kind of intensity and aggressiveness that is so typical of MMA fighters -and this time was no different.

He seized the opportunity to intimidate and ignite his rivalry against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty on his Instagram story this week with the following warning shots:

“He thinks he’s making history😂. You are getting knocked out 👊🏾.”

'Wonder Boy's' Instagram Story

Newly-crowned bantamweight king ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is perhaps one of the most fearsome and dangerous strikers in ONE Championship.

The Brazilian-born fighter has had insurmountable success in his division, with five finishes in six straight MMA victories. His ability to brutally break down opponents along with his brash-talking ways, has quickly made him a fan-favorite.

Coming off the most thrilling world title rematches of his career, a TKO win against John Lineker this past February at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video, Fabricio Andrade is the type of fighter who executes what he promises.

Now, ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is no chump. He’s been through world title fights after world title fights in his young career and answers to no one but himself. As usual, he’ll keep his emotions in check as he prepares to “make history” as a rare two-sport world champion.

Coming off an outstanding one-punch victory over long-reigning Muay Thai legend Nong-O Hama this year, Haggerty is prepared to give fans another fight to remember.

Tune in on Amazon Prime Video to watch the insane kickboxing world title clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Fabricio Andrade on Friday, October 6, at ONE FIght Night 15.