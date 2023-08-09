ONE Fight Night 15: Jonathan Haggerty ready ‘to make history’ versus Fabricio Andrade

By the time his next fight on the global stage of ONE Championship ends, Jonathan Haggerty could be a two-sport king. Or so the English superstar believes in his latest Instagram post.

The Londoner takes on bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6, as confirmed by the promotion on their official site earlier today.

After a brief back-and-forth war alongside ‘Wonder Boy’ on social media about penning a deal for the bout to take place, the bantamweight Muay Thai king took to Instagram to prove that he’s gotten his end of the deal sorted, and he’s fired up to create history.

Jonathan Haggerty posted an image with a caption that read:

“FIGHT BOUT CONTRACT SIGNED. 👀 @onechampionship 🤴🏼🤴🏼💰 We about to make history again #3x Thank you @onechampionship & @yodchatri for always believing in me and giving me such great opportunities 💙”

The blockbuster champion-versus-champion world title matchup has fireworks written all over it due to their recent run of activities under the ONE Championship banner.

Jonathan Haggerty claimed the bantamweight Muay Thai strap with a jaw-dropping knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 this past April. The Thai icon, who has never dropped a match in ONE, was knocked down thrice courtesy of ‘The General’s boxing.

Andrade, on the other hand, has been unbeatable in seven fights inside the circle. His most recent victory against John Lineker earned him the bantamweight MMA crown.

While a win for both men is far from confirmed when they lock horns at ONE Fight Night 15, one thing is a certainty – either one of them will leave the bill as a two-sport world champion.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live in U.S. primetime on October 6.