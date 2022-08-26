Fabricio Andrade gives his predictions for ONE 160 headliners

ONE bantamweight contender Fabricio Andrade expects world titles to change hands in the headlining matches of ONE 160: Ok vs. Lee II this Friday, Singapore time, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Andrade, in an interview with ONE Championship, predicted that Christian Lee will recapture gold against the reigning ONE lightweight world champion, Ok Rae Yoon.

As per the No.2-ranked bantamweight contender, Ok and Lee’s matchup is the hardest fight on the card to predict. He pointed out how evenly matched the two lightweights are and that it’s the minor adjustments that would be the difference-maker in the rematch.

Fabricio Andrade said:

“I think it's the most balanced fight on the card, and it will depend a lot on who made the best adjustments for the rematch. But I would bet on Lee's victory for having shown great evolution in his last fights.”

Ok secured a close unanimous decision win over Lee at ONE: Revolution back in September 2021. The result caused much debate among the community, with one half backing Lee, who was the aggressor for much of the bout, while the other saw Ok as the deserving winner.

As for the other headliner, ‘Wonder Boy’ sees Chinese rising star Tang Kai stopping ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le and becoming the new ruler of the division.

Andrade stressed that the 26-year-old Tang, who’s 10 years younger than the world champion, has unbridled hunger and supreme confidence heading into ONE 160.

“Tang Kai, in my opinion, is the favorite for this fight because he is younger and hungry to win the belt. In addition, he is coming off three KO wins and will arrive with great confidence for this fight.”

Both Tang and Le are on a roll in ONE Championship with the two master strikers having nine knockouts between them. All five of Le’s wins in the promotion have come via knockout, while Tang is on a streak of three straight first-round finishes.

Fabricio Andrade gearing up for world title challenge against John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade isn’t shy when calling out the top names in the bantamweight division, and that includes reigning ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker.

The 24-year-old, who’s 5-0 in ONE Championship, is coming off a first-round finish of No.3-ranked contender Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 this past June.

Andrade’s win over the South Korean star marked his fourth knockout win in the promotion and also earned him the right to take on Lineker for bantamweight gold:

“He [John Lineker] can’t touch me… He’s 159 [lbs]. Like, he’s so small… I’m not just talking sh*t, I’m not disrespecting him. I’m saying what I believe: I’m gonna finish him in the first round, and that’s a fact. He knows it. He knows that I’m gonna finish him. That’s why he’s avoiding me,” said Fabricio Andrade in an interview with South China Morning Post.

