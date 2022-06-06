"I'm going to finish this guy for sure" - Fabricio Andrade knew he would finish Kwon Won Il on the day of ONE 158

Fabricio Andrade just had one of those days where he knew everything would play out just right. That day was the Friday of ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen.

Andrade made good on his promise of a highlight when he finished Kwon Won Il with a vicious kick to the body in the first round of their bantamweight match at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

It was a tense yet at the same time entertaining back-and-forth between the two knockout artists, but Andrade decided that their match would end as quickly as possible.

In the post-fight interview, Fabricio Andrade said:

“Actually, when I was warming up, I started to do some this morning, I had some training and then I started to kick and then my kick was really fast, you know. And then I told myself, as I say, 'I don't think he'll be able to see this kick coming to the ribs. No, he won't be able to defend,' and that's exactly what happened and I just did the first one in the fight. And it was like right on his hips and he didn't defend it and then I say yeah, ,I'm going to finish this guy for sure.'”

Andrade’s words eventually rung true in the fight. With no setup whatsoever, ‘Wonder Boy’ launched the left body kick that landed squarely on Kwon's mid-section. The shot instantly put Kwon out with the South Korean fighter writhing in pain after the blow.

Andrade said that while the build-up to the fight was as interesting as any match, he knew that he would finish Kwon as fast as possible.

“It feels amazing like always, you know, first-round KO, I didn't even break a sweat, it's amazing… I wasn't surprised. I knew I was going to finish him."

Fabricio Andrade is fulfilling a childhood dream

Fabricio Andrade was just a kid when he envisioned himself becoming one of the best mixed martial artists in the world, and he’s now fulfilling that dream he had for himself.

His win over Kwon, who was the No.2 contender before the bout, is sure to push him to the top of ONE Championship’s bantamweight rankings.

Fabricio Andrade walked into the fight as the No.4 contender but that is sure to change in the coming days.

The 24-year-old has adamantly called for a match against ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker and he might just get it if he continues to climb the division’s ranks.

“I always knew what was going to happen was that I was going to be one of the best fighters in the world, was going to do that and I'm on my way to completing my dream," said Andrade.

He added:

"I definitely see a lot of changes. You know, a lot of people started to recognize me and respect me a lot, you know, and it feels amazing, bro. Like, I can't explain the moment I'm living is just amazing, you know, it is something that I have always dreamed of when I was a kid and it's finally happening right now.”

