“I was just a kid when I went to Tiger” - Fabricio Andrade shares his improvement over the past couple of years

Fabricio Andrade has continuously worked on his skills at Tiger Muay Thai in Thailand and is reaping the benefits of his hard work.

On Friday, June 3rd, Andrade pulled off a third straight first-round TKO victory with a precision kick to the liver to finish Kwon Won Il at ONE 158.

After amassing a 40-3 striking record, Fabricio Andrade transitioned to MMA, where he is now riding a seven-bout win streak that includes a perfect 5-0 run in the ONE circle. He has looked better with each outing, and the 24-year-old said it’s because of the passion he has for the sport.

During the post-fight interview with SCMP MMA, Andrade shared the areas he believes his game has improved over the past couple of years.

“If you see the videos from the first time I arrived in Tiger to now and see. You're going to see how much I have improved in everything, you know. My striking, my wrestling, my grappling, my body, you know. I was just a kid when I went to Tiger, you know, now I'm a man, and my improvement in the last couple of years has been unbelievable, you know?”

He added:

“There are people that see me now and say I can't believe you went so far so fast, you know. But they also don't understand the work I do, man. I don't do anything else but I live for the sport, you know.”

Fabricio Andrade shares what he’ll do with US $50,000 bonus

Fabricio Andrade’s impressive win at ONE 158 made him US $50,000 richer after claiming one of three performance bonuses during the event.

While the rising Brazilian star could do a lot with the money he won, he declared that the money will only make him a better fighter. Andrade explained that he intends to use the prize for further training to help him improve even more. In the same interview, he said:

“Finally. So happy but I know I deserve it, you know, but yeah, I'm really happy. It's going to make a lot of change you know, and it would definitely improve, it would make me improve as well, you know, because, of course, we need money to do what we do. And there are a lot of costs as well. We travel, we're training, diet, pay trainers, everything can also, this money is really going to help me level up and help me help people around me.”

