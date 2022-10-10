WATCH: Fabricio Andrade knocks the wind out of coach with knee to the body

Years after calling for a fight with John Lineker, Fabricio Andrade will finally get a crack at ‘Hands of Stone’ with the ONE bantamweight world championship on the line at ONE on Prime Video 3. The two warriors will headline a stacked event on October 21 as ONE Championship heads to Malaysia for their latest U.S. primetime offering.

Undefeated inside the circle, ‘Wonder Boy’ scored his latest victory at ONE 158 in June when he put away opponent Kwon Won Il in just 62-seconds with a brutal body kick. With five straight wins, the No.2-ranked bantamweight could no longer be denied a shot at ONE gold.

Giving fans a glimpse into the sheer kicking power that Fabricio Andrade possesses, ONE Championship posted a video clip on Instagram of ‘Wonder Boy’ delivering strikes so hard that his own training partner needed a moment to recover.

“Kicked so hard, he needed a break 😵 Fabricio Andrade challenges bantamweight king John Lineker on October 21 at ONE on Prime Video 3! 🥊”

With nine combined victories in the circle that include six total knockouts between the two, the smart bet is that this fight ends inside the distance as two true knockout artists vie for the biggest prize in ONE Championship.

Fabricio Andrade excited to fight in front of fans when ONE Championships heads to Malaysia

For Fabricio Andrade, it’s been a long time since he’s heard the roar of a live crowd during one of his highly-entertaining fights. Debuting for the promotion in July 2020, ‘Wonder Boy’ performed in mostly empty stadiums because of the restrictions brought about by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world.

As a result, Andrade has largely missed out on that unique feeling of performing in front of a live audience. This all changes when ONE heads to Malaysia for its third Amazon Prime Video offering on October 21. Speaking to ONE Championship, 'Wonder Boy' shared his excitement about being in front of a frenzied crowd at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

"I’m so excited, to be honest. All my fights in ONE Championship, there’s been no crowd - nobody there, just the staff - so I’m really looking forward [to] this time where the fans are gonna be there. I think everything I do, the way I come for [a] fight is for entertaining the people, entertaining the fans. So I think it’s even more exciting for me to have everybody there to come and watch my fight."

