"Can still do some strike fights for sure" - Fabricio Andrade leaves door open to possible kickboxing efforts in the ONE circle

Fabricio Andrade has a title eliminator fight ahead of him at ONE 158 this Friday. He is on an impressive six-fight MMA win streak, but it was not always intended to be this way.

When he joined ONE Championship, the idea was that Fabricio Andrade would compete in mixed martial arts, kickboxing, and Muay Thai. After his first MMA bout, ONE asked him to stay with the sport because he performed so impressively.

'Wonder Boy' recently spoke to Sportskeeda MMA about potentially moving to kickboxing or Muay Thai down the line, saying:

"When I signed with ONE Championship I had two or three options, MMA or kickboxing. After my first fight, ONE Championship was really impressed with my MMA, you know, so they kept me in MMA fights. Right now we have an MMA agreement. But... maybe in the future, we can do some strike fights for sure."

Andrade has stuck with MMA and has had massive success in ONE Championship's bantamweight division. He has recorded two knockouts in a row and has nearly secured a shot at reigning champion John Lineker. Knockout artist Kwon Won Il will be his opponent at ONE 158.

The bantamweight division in kickboxing has talented strikers, including Hiroki Akimoto and Capitan Petchyindee. Meanwhile, bantamweight Muay Thai has been dominated thus far by Nong-O Gaiyanghadao.

If Andrade wants to step away from MMA, there are great options available. However, he wants to get his hands on John Lineker first.

Fabricio Andrade chasing the title

Fabricio Andrade has a fight at ONE 158 and if he wins, he will next be in line to face the reigning champion. Lineker won the championship earlier this year when he earned a knockout victory over Bibiano Fernandes.

Andrade feels it is his time for the title and has been vocal in calling out Lineker. He believes the bantamweight king is scared of him. In an interview with ONE Championship, 'Wonder Boy' said:

“John Lineker has been ducking me for a long time, but after I beat Kwon Won Il, he’ll have to face me. He had already accepted to defend the belt against Kwon Won Il and that just shows that he is a chicken and is looking for an easy fight. After I beat Kwon Won Il, it will be a pleasure to fight him and finish him in the first round.”

Fabricio Andrade first needs to defeat South Korean fighter Kwon Won Il at ONE 158. On June 3, both fighters will be looking to extend their knockout streaks inside the circle.

