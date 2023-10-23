Fabricio Andrade making sure ‘nothing is left out’ heading into Jonathan Haggerty clash

Fabricio Andrade’s skills and power will be in full force in his upcoming world title fight with Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3. That's why he is keeping an eye on the small but important details in training.

In his latest appearance on The MMA Superfan’s YouTube channel on October 17, the reigning ONE bantamweight world champion reiterated that he’s all in for this upcoming fight with Haggerty and that he will give his best.

‘Wonder Boy’ stated:

“Of course, for this one, we have been working a lot as well, I’ve been trying to correct little little details to make everything perfect for this fight. We know it’s going to be a busy day, so we’re just focusing on everything to make sure nothing is left out.”

See the full interview below:

Andrade’s preparation for Haggerty got a great boost as he is not only preparing at the renowned Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket, but also got help from reigning ONE light heavyweight and ONE heavyweight world champion Anatoly Malykhin.

Along with Malykhin, he also got a boost from their boxing head coach, John Hutchinson, and other world-class coaches from the world-renowned gym. The 26-year-old Brazilian will also carry the momentum of his 6-0 unbeaten stint in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Andrade scored four TKO/KO wins over Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John Lineker, while his two other victories were against Mark Abelardo (second-round submission) and Shoko Sato (unanimous decision).

ONE Fight Night 16 will emanate from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, November 3. The entire event is set to air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.