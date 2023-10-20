Fabricio Andrade has a message for younger fighters who want to follow his footsteps: “Trust the process”

Reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade is one of the best fighters in the world today. But he wasn’t always the king with the crown sitting atop the throne.

The 26-year-old from Fortaleza, Brazil started his career from humble beginnings, and it is only because of his hard work that he’s been able to reach the success he has had.

In a recent interview with YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, Andrade talked about being a beacon of inspiration for other young fighters, especially those from his home country of Brazil looking to follow in his footsteps.

‘Wonder Boy’ had a message for the next generation. He said:

“I think the first thing you need to do is work hard and you need to stay focused and really believe in yourself because things don't happen as fast as you might think they are going to happen.”

“I always told myself that everything that I was going to do was going to be faster than I expected, but normally it isn’t, you know? It takes a long time for things to happen so you must always have that focus and keep working hard even though things are still not happening for you. But if you can keep that focus and keep working hard between the time, eventually things will happen. So it's more about trusting the process and working hard between that time.”

Andrade will step into the ring in a few weeks’ time, and will once again get the chance to inspire.

‘Wonder Boy’ is set to face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video.

The two will do battle for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title on Friday, November 3rd, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.