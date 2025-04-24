Fabricio Andrade names Jose Aldo and Anderson Silva as his Brazilian MMA GOATs: “Those two without question”

Featherweight legend Jose Aldo sits atop Fabricio Andrade's all-time list of Brazilian mixed martial artists.

As Andrade continues to climb his way up the ranks of Brazilian MMA GOATS, 'Wonder Boy' believes there are fighters who will likely sit at the very top of that list for the foreseeable future—Aldo and Anderson 'The Spider' Silva.

"Aldo is the first because he’s created history, you know, and how many times he’s defended his belt," Andrade said during an interview with Inside Fighting.

"Anderson Silva, also—the same thing. He’s one of the best ever. Those two without question, they were the best during their time, and they were champions for a long time."

While Fabricio Andrade has a ways to go before his name resides alongside icons like Aldo and Silva, 'Wonder Boy' is well on his way to greatness.

Currently sitting as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, Andrade has finished opponents in all but one of his seven wins inside the Circle, amassing an incredible 86 percent finish rate and a 7-0 (one no contest) record in mixed martial arts competition.

Fabricio Andrade's first title defense was nothing short of spectacular

Andrade delivered a lights-out performance against John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7, forcing 'Hands of Stone' to quit on his stool and surrendering the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

Since then, Andrade has defended his 26 pounds of gold, landing a vicious 42-second body shot KO against Kwon Won Il at ONE 170 in January.

It was Fabricio Andrade's second time folding the South Korean standout with a body blow under the ONE banner.

What's next for 'Wonder Boy' remains to be seen, but fight fans are chomping at the bit to see what kind of highlight the Brazilian knockout artist will deliver next.

If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 170: Tawanchai vs. Superbon II replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

