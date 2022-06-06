“He already knew I am the toughest challenger” - Fabricio Andrade reacts to John Lineker’s Instagram post

Fabricio Andrade is inching closer to John Linekers’ world title, and he believes that the champion knows it.

On Instagram, Lineker posted a video of him holding the world title while Andrade was doing his post-fight callout. ‘Wonderboy’ acknowledged this during a post-event interview with SCMP MMA, saying it was the first time the Lineker replied to his story.

“Actually, for the first time, he actually replied to my story. He made a post and tagged me on Instagram. I just saw it so now he knows that he has to face me. So let's see what he's going to do now, you know. Things are just getting interesting right now.”

Andrade believes that Lineker is scared of him right now, alleging that the titleholder deliberately ignored his callout before and instead replied to Kwon Won Il’s. However, after making short work of Kwon in their ONE 158 bout, Andrade believes that it’s only a matter of time before he locks horns with ‘Hands of Stone’.

Story continues below ad

“Before this fight, he already knew I am the toughest challenger. I am the best bantamweight in the division and that's why he never choose to reply to me but he replied to Kwon and then I told him, I'm going to finish Kwon and I'm going to finish you next. Now he knows I'm coming for him and there is no way to hide, you know, I'm going to finish him. And maybe it's going to be faster than when I finished Kwon," he said.

Fabricio Andrade is solely focused on John Lineker

Fabricio Andrade has steadily risen in the bantamweight ranks. He is currently the No.4-ranked contender in the division, behind Bibiano Fernandes, Kwon Won Il, and Stephen Loman.

Story continues below ad

While his latest win will improve his current standing, the fact remains that Stephen Loman and Bibiano Fernandes are two of the best in the division apart from the division’s king, John Lineker.

However, he has no plans of facing either Fernandes or Loman, as he believes Lineker should be next for him.

“I want John Lineker. I want the title. I want that gold, man. I deserve that gold, I have worked so hard for that. I know I can finish him, I deserve that gold, you know?”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far