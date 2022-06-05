"He will regret disrespecting me" - John Lineker responds to Fabricio Andrade's ONE 158 call out

John Lineker, the reigning ONE bantamweight champion, has responded to Fabricio Andrade's call-out at ONE 158.

After finishing No.2-ranked contender Kwon Won Il with a liver kick, Andrade stood in the center of the cage to unabashedly call out Lineker. In his post-fight interview, he said:

"I'm coming for you John 'chicken' Lineker. Don't hide. Don't hide. You are next!"

Lineker promptly responded on Twitter and Instagram by saying:

"I am accustomed to guys calling me out! I am always the guy to beat! I will fight anyone One wants me to fight. But I disrespect no one. Sooner or later will be @fabriciowdb turn. He will regret disrespecting me."

This is not the first time Andrade has called out the current champion. Over the course of his short run with ONE Championship, he's never failed to shout for the belt after every new victory.

The 24-year-old rookie is still annoyed that Lineker answered a call-out from Kwon Won IL, just this year over his. Andrade accused Lineker of being a "chicken" for "accepting easy fights" to secure his throne.

Now that Andrade has defeated the No. 2 contender in the division, John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade could happen sooner rather than later.

John Lineker doesn't mind holding onto the belt a little longer

John Lineker enjoys being a champion, and it looks like he doesn't mind keeping the belt for a bit longer until ONE Championship knocks on his door again.

He posted an Instagram video of him sleeping with his gold-plated, 26.4-pound belt. John Lineker's caption said: "A-COR-DAAA! 🗣🥇🥊🚀" which means 'wake up' in Portuguese.

In case anyone forgot, the former UFC striker is still the champion. He traded with long-time reigning champion Bibiano Fernandes in March at ONE: Lights Out. The event couldn't have been named any better; Lineker punched the lights out of Bibiano with a winning left hook.

His rise up the ranks has been short but explosive. The Brazilian champ has remained undefeated with a 4-0 record since joining ONE Championship.

Another possible contender for the title could be the Filipino 'Sniper' Stephen Loman (16-2). They were scheduled to fight at ONE on TNT 4: La N Sang vs. De Ridder in 2021 before the bout was canceled. Loman is currently on a 10-fight win streak, with his last dominant decision win against the veteran, Shoko Sato, at ONE: X. But it all depends on whom Lineker thinks deserves the title bout. Evidently, the champion doesn't mind playing the waiting game.

