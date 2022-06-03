Watch: ONE 158 Vlog ft. Tawanchai, Larsen, Andrade, Delaney & More

ONE Championship just released their official vlog for the event tonight, ONE 158. As per usual, we see behind-the-scenes footage of the preparations, mental state and overall mood of the fighters before they hit the cage.

In the beginning of the video, we see ONE commentator Mitch Chilson getting some valuable Muay Thai lessons from ONE 158's main event attraction, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai. The renowned Muay Thai sensation showed Chilson one of his patented combinations that often stuns his bewildered opponents.

One of the more interesting parts of the video was the heated exchange between the co-main event fighters Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il. The two bantamweight knockout artists haven't been minicing their words when it comes to describing what they'll do to each other.

Andrade made a bold prediction regarding his bout with Kwon:

"If I touch him, I'm telling you, he's [Kwon] going to sleep. That's what I've been working on this whole camp, you know? My boxing. I feel really good. Feel really confident with my hands, you know? Never felt like this before. I'm gonna finish him in the first round, there's no doubt about that. We aren't going three rounds. I'm gonna finish him in the first round. Get ready, boy. I'm coming for you."

Kwon, who is a heavy-handed slugger himself, said this:

"Fabricio [Andrade] is too much of a talker. I don't care. He talks too much, so we will see. If I have a chance, I will knock him out. But my plan is, in [those] three rounds, I'm always punching his face. I wanna break him."

There's a glaring difference in the two knockout artists' approach to the fight. It would be interesting to watch them unfold in the cage tonight.

Watch all the other fighters at ONE 158 below:

ONE Championship returns with an explosive 13-bout card at ONE 158

Just two weeks following their last event, ONE 157, ONE Championship returns to the famed Singapore Indoor Arena with ONE 158.

The explosive 13-bout card will be headlined by Muay Thai phenom and highly-touted prospect Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and former Glory Kickboxing fighter Niclas Larsen.

Tawanchai's trademark speed, precision and power will be put to the test against the unorthodox and wild style of Larsen.

In the co-main event, everyone will be on the edge of their seats as the two powerful bantamweights try to put each other away for a spot to face the champion.

'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il and 'Wonder Boy' Fabricio Andrade will lock horns to determine who might face the newly-crowned bantamweight king, John Lineker, next. This bout is bound to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

