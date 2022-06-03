"Somebody's getting laid out" - Thanh Le on Fabricio Andrade vs. Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 

Thanh Le knows a thing or two about knockouts, and he believes that the bantamweight clash between Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 will lead to the same finish.

The ONE featherweight world champion has won 12 of his 13 fights by knockout, and he knows that both Andrade and Kwon are built to look for a finish themselves.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Le offered his thoughts on the bout between the two ranked bantamweights. He said:

“I’ve seen a few headlines that kinda talk about this fight not going the distance and I 100% agree. I think somebody’s getting laid out. Obviously, you’ve seen well-roundedness from both guys, but a little more, I think in my opinion, well-rounded is Andrade. But I think we might not even see anything close to mixed martial arts in this fight. We just might see a striking contest and somebody go to sleep nice and early.”

Story continues below ad

Fabricio Andrade is undefeated so far in four outings in ONE Championship and is riding back-to-back first-round TKO’s. Meanwhile, Kwon Won Il is on a three-bout win streak of his own, with all six of his wins in the circle coming by way of knockout.

Le is hoping that the slugfest between the two fighters could last more than one round, but he’s not optimistic. Le said:

“I think it’s going to be super exciting. Hopefully, we get a treat and see a couple of rounds, you know? But, I don’t know if we’re even going to make it out of the first round, man! It’s gonna be two sharp shooters, heavy hitters, they’ve got some power behind their hands even though they’re smaller guys at the bantamweight division, but they throw heavy leather.”

Story continues below ad

Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il get heated up

Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il have been battling with words from a distance for quite some time now, but finally came face-to-face at ONE 158’s ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs.

The two confident fighters could not wait to get their hands on each other as they bumped heads and tried to provoke one another in the middle of the stage.

Thankfully, the staff were ready to separate them to keep the event trouble-free. However, no one will separate them on Friday, June 3, when they’re locked inside the circle.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far