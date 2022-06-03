"Really exciting fight" - Thanh Le on Tawanchai vs Niclas Larsen at ONE 158 

Though he's not appearing on the ONE 158 card on June 3, ONE Championship featherweight king Thanh Le spoke with Dylan Bowker to discuss the highly anticipated event.

During their conversation, they discussed the Muay Thai featherweight main event between Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai and ONE newcomer Niclas Larsen. When asked what he was expecting from Tawanchai, Le said:

"That's gonna be an interesting one, right? Two in one in his last three with us (ONE) and those were all great showings. The knockout obviously with that lean back head kick was really nice. Yeah, I expect a really really exciting fight. I think it's going to be interesting."

When asked what he thought about ONE Championship debutant Niclas Larsen, Le stated:

"I think Larsen's going to do, you know, his more movement oriented type style that we've seen him do in the past. I'm not an expert on these guys, but just from what I've seen, from the outside and kind of paying attention to that side of the world, he likes to get his hands involved really well. This dude's a phenom. Obviously he's been labeled as that. He's fighter of the year a few years ago. His style is really really nice. I like the way he's calm, collected."

Story continues below ad

One Sports @OneSportsPHL Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will face Danish WBC Muay Thai World Champion Niclas Larsen!



Witness their slugfest on ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3, 5:30 p.m. LIVE on One Sports. Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will face Danish WBC Muay Thai World Champion Niclas Larsen! Witness their slugfest on ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on June 3, 5:30 p.m. LIVE on One Sports. https://t.co/3XMphFsOt5

Thanh Le can't offer a prediction on Tawanchai vs. Larsen but is excited to see how it all plays out

Thanh Le concluded his comments on the ONE 158 main event by saying that he was very excited to see two elite strikers throw hands in the ONE circle on Friday.

"I'm excited to see these two guys go at it, because it's kind of a clash of two different striking styles. I guess you'll see that with a lot of people, but this one's interesting because you've got more of the outside movement guy and I think you'll see a little more movement from Larsen. Then you'll see that calm collected counter-striking style."

Story continues below ad

Thanh Le was unable to predict how the fight would go but believes that the bout will come down to the movement of Larsen versus the counter-striking of Tawanchai.

"I don't know as far as predictions go, but I think we're going to see an interesting matchup with movement and counter-striking. I think it's going to be the main game played there and I'm interested to see how it starts. I think that'll be a big indicator of how some things can unfold whether he can get the timing down on Larsen and get those counter-strikes in."

Listen to the full interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far