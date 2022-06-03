“I believe that I have the tools to take him out” – Niclas Larsen believes he can finish Tawanchai

Niclas Larsen’s ONE Championship debut could not have gotten any bigger.

The Danish striker will be in the main event of his debut card when he takes on Tawanchai PK.Saenchai at their namesake event ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen. The event will take place on Friday, June 3 and will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Larsen, in a recent interview with ONE Championship, said his fight against Tawanchai is sure to bring the fireworks. He stated that both of them are capable of producing highlight-reel knockouts.

He pointed out that it will boil down to whichever fighter gets the timing right and exploits whatever opening occurs in their featherweight Muay Thai matchup.

Niclas Larsen said:

“I believe that everything can happen and the turnout is going to be in the event itself. It's like a dance. And it also depends on what we bring into this match. And I believe that I have the tools to take him out.”

He added:

“But also I believe that he has the tools to take me out. So this is just going to be so incredible to watch. I will bring my best and I believe he will do the same. So it's about timing and precision and what we put in the game and where the opening is, that's how it's going to end.”

Larsen is heading into ONE Championship with a solid 61-12-2 professional record and a career that saw him a WBC Muay Thai title.

Tawanchai, meanwhile, is the No. 5 contender in the division. The 23-year-old also holds an impressive 126-31-2 record and is seen as one of the best fighters in the sport.

“I believe that he will make me feel very awakened when I fight him. I also believe that even though I really admire him and the way he fights, I also believe that I have the ingredients to sort of make it difficult for him,” said Larsen.

Niclas Larsen is focused on his next step

Despite being a champion before entering ONE Championship, Niclas Larsen said he’s grateful to make his debut in the promotion and be in the main event.

‘Dreamchaser’ said he’s ready to fight whoever ONE Championship puts across him and that he’ll never turn down a title shot if ever he’s presented with one.

“Whatever happens, I will be ready for it. Also if you see my earlier fights, I'm ready to fight whoever. Yes, if they believe that I should fight for a world title, I would never say no, I am ready for everything. I'm just happy and grateful that I get this chance and that it's the main event against Tawanchai,” said Larsen.

He added:

“It's almost like I can't believe it. I've been dreaming of this and my nickname is also the 'Dreamchaser' so it fits me very well, all that is happening. Yeah, I'm focused on the next step.”

