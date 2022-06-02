We can put on a beautiful show - Niclas Larsen on his hopes for this Tawanchai main event bout at ONE 158

Niclas Larsen has been catapulted into the spotlight for is upcoming bout with Tawanchai at ONE 158. After a recent update to the card, 'The Destroyer' now finds himself in the evening's main event against Tawanchai.

During an interview with Cageside Press, Larsen was asked if he was feeling any added pressure being moved into the main event. Larsen confirmed that there was pressure, but also excitement for the opportunity to show off his skills in a ONE Championship main event:

"Of course man, there's always pressure and I love to have the pressure. THis is making me so excited and it brings out the best in me."

While discussing his strategy and the potential outcome of the bout, Larsen couldn't divulge any details on his plans, but believes a knockout could definitely happen in Friday's ONE 158 main event:

"A knockout can for sure come on Friday night. I will definitely give my everything. We create a beautiful dance in the the cage. I'm just excited to put on a show the fans will enjoy. I'm gonna bring the best of all the techniques I can provide"

While we primarily look at the physical aspects of mixed martial arts, the sport also requires significant mental preparation. While being interviewed, 'The Destroyer' was asked about being designated as a "Mental and Performance Coach" on Instagram:

"I believe that many of the fighters have a natural gift, or else they would not be there. It's a natural high performance, but with knowledge they can do it even better. It's a mental tool that changes the game to a new level. I definitely respect the mental game"

Niclas Larsen discusses what comes next should he be victorious at ONE 158

One never wants to look past their opponent staring across from them, but the subject came up while Niclas Larsen was speaking to ONE Championship. When asked about what comes next should he win his first ONE main event, Larsen said:

"Seems like it's going to be a title shot next. I'm just taking it one step at a time. What I want with my career is to fight all the best guys. The title is beautiful, very beautiful, but I want to create something I can be proud of in the ring and that's fighting all the best fighters I can fight."

Despite just making his promotional debut, a title opportunity against reigning division champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee could certainly be on the cards for Niclas Larsen should he have an impressive showing at ONE 158 on Friday.

Earlier, Larsen commented on the Petchmorakot bout at ONE 157. In the contest, Petchmorakot scored a split decision victory, a decision that many believe should have gone the other way:

“He’s [Petchmorakot] doing quite well, he’s also a difficult dude to fight against but it was also interesting to see how he did against Jimmy Vienot. I believe that Jimmy really gave him a hard fight and it can be discussed who won the fight, I believe."

Watch the full interview with Niclas Larsen below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far