"I'm always in search of developing" - Niclas Larsen discusses "white belt mentality" ahead of ONE 158 main event

'Dreamchaser' Niclas Larsen may be making his debut in ONE Championship this Friday, but he is a well-traveled and experienced fighter with over 60 bouts to his name. He credits his success in the ring to always trying to learn.

At ONE 158, he will be headlining against Tawanchai PK.Saenchai in a title eliminator match. Ahead of the fight, Sportskeeda MMA spoke to the Danish fighter. In an exclusive interview, Larsen said:

"My strengths are definitely that I have maybe this white belt mentality. So I'm always in search of developing. And I also believe that it depends on what style you will fight against. That's going to make the fight."

As well as his mentality and attitude, Larsen also highlighted his reach as an advantage heading into his bout with Tawanchai.

"I feel that in many of my fights, I had this advantage that I was the longer fighter and I could fight at a distance... I can imagine that's going to be difficult for him because I'm a little bit taller than him. But actually, I also feel very comfortable. Now, I believe I can change between styles and I can make surprises happen at any time."

Headlining into a title eliminator bout at ONE 158, Niclas Larsen will look to put himself in the number one contender position by defeating Tawanchai.

Niclas Larsen's ONE Championship debut

After over 60 bouts in kickboxing and Muay Thai, Niclas Larsen has found his way to ONE Championship. The Danish-born fighter said that his upcoming debut inside the circle is his dream.

In an interview with ONE, he explained:

“Just to debut in ONE Championship is incredible. And to see that I’m now fighting in the main event, and against a strong opponent like Tawanchai, I’m just feeling so, so blessed. I feel so good, and I feel so much motivation. I couldn’t see a better place to be than in ONE Championship. So I’ve been working a lot to come in and show that I belong in the greatest promotion in the world.”

Viewers can see his dreams realized when he faces off against powerful Muay Thai striker Tawanchai. The two headline this Friday, June 3, with the winner expected to be next in line to challenge for Petchmorakot Petchyindee's Muay Thai championship title.

