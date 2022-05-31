"Used two years to learn how to walk again" - Niclas Larsen on the staph infection that almost cost him his leg

Danish featherweight Niclas Larsen got real in a recent interview with SCMP Martial Arts to talk about the staph infection he developed that almost cost him his leg.

In the interview, he said:

“Everything just went so fast. I was a newly world champion under WKU and just signed with Glory kickboxing and everything just went so fast. Suddenly I get this infection that almost takes my leg, and my infection numbers are deadly high. So I used two years to learn how to walk again and I get out of the spirit of fighting, but I get out of competing and I sit still because in my mind, I just want to fight."

The 32-year-old from Denmark was never slow to mention that the illness was a learning curve for him. That without the illness, he woudn’t have reassessed what truly mattered in his life.

Niclas Larsen continued to say:

"The learning experience that I got from from the years out of the sport was definitely to realize that I was more than just a fighter. My kids, my wife, they love me because I'm the man that I am and luckily for me, they didn't get too much of my ego and only thinking about the fight. I learned to accept where I was and to be more present to see the things that I have. And just be more grateful, enjoy the moments and take it one step at a time."

While many would have given up on their dreams, the “Dreamchaser” Larsen battled his way through adversity, returned to compete for glory, and is now headlining for ONE 158 with Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai.

Niclas Larsen is locked and loaded for clash with Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai

Former WBC World Champion Niclas Larsen is locked and loaded for his headlining Muay Thai bout against Twanachai P.K. Saenchai.

After nearly a five-year layoff, Niclas Larsen is fired up again for another return inside the circle. The stakes are high for the young family man as he prepares for one of the biggest fights of his career.

He told ONE:

"Of course, I feel some sort of pressure. But I also feel that now I’ve been in the game for quite a while, the pressure just brings out the best of me [...] So the pressure is turning into excitement. I’m more focused and more motivated. I’m more inspired.”

Niclas Larsen recently shared this media clip on his Instagram:

Watch the anticipated return of Larsen at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen this Friday at 8:30 pm (SGT).

Don't forget to watch the full Interview with SCMP below:

