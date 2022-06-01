ONE Championship releases ONE 158 fight week schedule

ONE Championship will host its ONE 158 event on June 3. It will be headlined by a featherweight Muay Thai title eliminator between Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and Niclas Larsen. There will be many other events leading up to the June 3 fight card for fans to enjoy.

ONE shared the fight week schedule on its Instagram.

ONE 158 fight week schedule [Photo Credit @onechampionship on Instagram]

The busy fight week kicks off on May 30 with an AMA with 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida. Next, on May 31, South Korean fighter Kwon Won Il will take over ONE's Instagram Stories. On June 1, top-ranked Brazilian Fabricio Andrade will be on Instagram Live with Mitch Chilson.

Thursday, June 2, will have the official weigh-ins and hydration tests at 1 PM SGT/1 AM ET. This will be followed by the ceremonial weigh-ins and face-offs at 7 PM SGT/7 AM ET.

Friday, June 3, is fight day for ONE 158! The event will be a live broadcast starting at 5:30 PM SGT/5:30 AM ET. On Sunday, June 5, fans can watch the whole event in VR at 10 AM SGT/10 PM ET.

Fans can watch the event live on watch.onefc.com or the ONE Super App. For more listings for your country, consult with the ONE Championship website.

ONE 158 fights

It is a busy fight week for ONE Championship. The June 3 event is headlined by a Muay Thai featherweight clash but also features the co-main event between Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade. These two are on knockout winning streaks and will be looking to earn the next title shot against John Lineker.

'Wonder Boy' Andrade is on a six-fight win streak with his last two coming by way of knockout. 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il is on a three-fight win streak with all of them being won via knockout. Both fighters have made intentions clear, calling out the bantamweight reigning champion, Lineker.

This event from ONE will feature mixed martial arts, Muay Thai, and kickboxing fights. Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida will be competing in the MMA heavyweight division. He is hoping a win on June 3 over Simon Carson will move him closer to a title shot.

ONE recently posted the fight card scheduled for June 3.

"Your first look at the ONE 158 fight card, headlined by a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title eliminator between Tawanchai and Niclas Larsen! Plus, a battle between bantamweight contenders Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il, the return of Buchecha, and MORE"

