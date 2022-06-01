There are various ways to watch ONE Championship online, such as its next high-profile event, ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen and we have some options here for you to choose from.

The event will take place on June 3, 5:00 P.M. Singapore Standard Time (SGT). The explosive 13-bout event will showcase bouts across Muay Thai, MMA and kickboxing.

The card will be headlined by Muay Thai phenom Tawanchai PK.Saenchai as he faces promotional newcomer, Glory Kickboxing superstar Niclas Larsen. The sheer fireworks this Muay Thai bout will produce should be enough to convince you to tune in.

If that's not enough to rope you in, the co-main event of the night will feature two of the most dangerous bantamweight knockout artists colliding in the cage. Kwon Won Il vs. Fabricio Andrade is the perfect "unstoppable force meets immovable object" scenario. The slobber-knocker of a match will definitely not see the judges' scorecard and quite possibly determine the next no.1 contender for the belt.

Meanwhile, grappling living legend and heavyweight prospect Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will finally get to return in the Circle at ONE 158. The jiu-jitsu icon has had two of his fights cancelled. Here's to hoping that his fight with Simon Carson won't receive the same fate as his previous two.

For the different ways to watch ONE Championship online for ONE 158, check out the details below:

How to watch ONE Championship online for ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen

ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen will broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5:30 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 3 June.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Italy won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

United States

Watch the show live on watch.onefc.com or the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5:30 a.m. EST/2:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 3 June.

The main card broadcasts live on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

Source: ONE Championship website

For more options to watch ONE Championship online for ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen, click here.

