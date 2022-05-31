"It's going to take it to a new level" - Niclas Larsen looking forward to headlining in four-ounce gloves at ONE 158

Niclas Larsen will be making his debut in ONE Championship this Friday, June 3, at ONE 158. The Danish fighter will be headlining in a fight against the top-ranked Tawanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym in a Muay Thai bout.

This will be Niclas Larsen's first time in the smaller four-ounce gloves. He has fought his entire career of over 60 bouts in larger gloves. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, he said he is looking forward to it:

"Even though I've been kickboxing a lot with Glory kickboxing, I never liked using the typical kickboxing gloves. So for me, it's just much better to fight like this. There are so many opportunities. I also feel that the excitement is going to just grow because we have, like, what I said earlier one punch, one kick can make the difference. "

The main event fighter went on to explain that the smaller gloves will increase the action in the fight. He said:

"It's very hard to make a defensive style with the small gloves. I think it's going to take it to a new level and also for the stand-up game in total. Because they had it in MMA, but here we are only standing up so the action is going to be so much more. Yeah, giving something to the fans and the people that support the sport. So yeah, I'm very excited about the small gloves."

Larsen will have his hands full when he meets young Muay Thai striker Tawanchai.

Niclas Larsen vs Tawanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym at ONE 158

Tawanchai is a highly ranked Muay Thai fighter who is set for a title shot as well. However, standing in his way is Danish fighter 'Dreamchaser' Larsen.

Larsen may be making his ONE debut but has tons of fight experience outside the organization. In an interview with ONE, Larsen explained how talented his opponent is but looks forward to breaking him down. He said on Onefc.com:

““Well, [Tawanchai’s] just incredible. He has such a nice way of fighting. And he looks so confident when he fights. He looks so sharp, he becomes powerful. And he’s just a very good fighter... He’s a very, very intelligent fighter with good IQ, but I see that there are some ways that I can come in and disturb his really beautiful style as he’s fighting."

Both fighters will be looking to put their own name as the next contender. The headlining match at ONE 158 is a title eliminator and the winner of Niclas Larsen and Tawanchai will next face Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

