Fabricio Andrade ready for more game time after electric start to 2025: "At least two to three more times"

Brazilian brawler Fabricio Andrade is hungry for more action following his explosive start to 2025.

'Wonder Boy' enjoyed a perfect return to martial arts' grandest stage at ONE 170 inside the Impact Arena in January with the fastest highlight-reel finish of his career and the first successful defense of his ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.

He needed just 42 seconds to dismantle 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il, and after such a dominant performance – one that earned him a US$50,000 performance bonus – the Fortaleza native is already eyeing multiple appearances in the Circle before the year concludes.

"I'll be waiting for ONE Championship to give me the name. At least two to three more times this year, that's what I'm hoping to see or hear," Fabricio Andrade shared during an interview with Inside Fighting.

If the Tiger Muay Thai representative's wish is granted, fans can expect no less than barnburners whenever the 27-year-old struts his stuff under the promotional banner.

The striking savant is undefeated across eight MMA appearances, with victories over Mark Abelardo, Shoko Sato, Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, John Lineker, and Kwon Won Il.

His only loss in the organization came outside the all-encompassing discipline when he fought Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown at ONE Fight Night 16.

Fabricio Andrade says quick finish of Kwon Won Il felt bittersweet

In the same exchange with Inside Fighting, Fabricio Andrade acknowledged that he'd have loved to let his engine run inside the Circle for more than 42 seconds.

Though he's still happy with the sub-minute demolition of Kwon, 'Wonder Boy' was eager to showcase his upgrades after being out of the game for an extended time.

"I was happy with the win. I can't be sad with that early knockout. But yeah, I wanted to fight longer. I wanted to show what I've been working on over the past year."

