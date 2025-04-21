“He’s happy in retirement” - Bantamweight MMA king Fabricio Andrade says he won’t persuade Demetrious Johnson to return

Fabricio Andrade won't be the one to persuade Demetrious Johnson to come out of retirement.

Ad

The reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion has built a good rapport with the MMA legend, and he's adamant that he wants to see Johnson take it easy after nearly two decades of competing in the sport.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Andrade revealed that several people have asked him to persuade the retired Johnson to have one last run at the top.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fabricio Andrade said:

"I think he’s happy. He’s happy in retirement, man. A lot of people have been asking me, but he’s happy. So that’s not something I’m considering doing."

The last time Johnson suited up the four-ounce gloves was when he beat archrival Adriano Moraes to retain the ONE flyweight MMA world title in their trilogy match at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023 in Colorado.

Ad

Johnson then officially announced his retirement more than a year later at ONE 168: Denver in September 2024 at Ball Arena.

Despite his retirement, Johnson remained active in the combat sports world through his Mighty YouTube channel, where he reviews fights and interviews multiple fighters from ONE Championship and UFC, and also personalities outside the two promotions.

Johnson last appeared in a ONE Championship broadcast when he made a guest appearance in the commentary booth for ONE 170.

Ad

'Mighty Mouse' donned the headset when Andrade knocked out Kwon Won Il to retain the ONE bantamweight MMA world title at Impact Arena in January.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below:

Ad

Fabricio Andrade glad to see Demetrious Johnson enjoying life outside MMA

Demetrious Johnson has always said that Fabricio Andrade is one of his favorite fighters to watch, and the massive respect between the two goes both ways.

In a previous interview with Inside Fighting, Andrade said he had nothing but love when he saw Johnson taking it easy in retirement:

"I think it's good that he retired as a champion, you know. He did everything that he did. He was one of the best to ever do it, but he retired like being the champion. Now he's doing other things also. I respect a lot, everything that he did. I think he's happy, I think he stopped, he's doing other things now. That's not something I'm interested in doing."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.