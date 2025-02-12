“One of the best ever” - Brazilian superstar Fabricio Andrade has all the respect for Demetrious Johnson’s decision to retire on top

Fabricio Andrade has always been a huge fan of Demetrious Johnson, even more so when the MMA legend decided to leave the sport as a world champion.

Johnson had a masterpiece for a swan song when he dominated archrival Adriano Moraes to retain the ONE flyweight MMA world title at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver, Colorado.

Nearly a year later, Johnson officially announced his retirement leaving a legacy that could be unmatched for the next generations.

In an interview with Inside Fighting, Andrade said he couldn't help but admire how Johnson decided to retire at the top of the sport.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Fabricio Andrade said:

"I think it's good that he retired as a champion, you know. He did everything that he did. He was one of the best to ever do it, but he retired like being the champion. Now he's doing other things also. I respect a lot, everything that he did. I think he's happy, I think he stopped, he's doing other things now. That's not something I'm interested in doing."

Johnson was already mulling his retirement when he beat Moraes in their trilogy match in May 2023, and he officially announced his retirement more than a year later in an emotional farewell.

'Mighty Mouse' took to the circle during ONE 168: Denver at Ball Arena and gave an emotional speech reflecting on his journey and how glad he was to leave an indelible mark on the overall growth of MMA.

Johnson is one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and is often called the greatest flyweight ever.

The American legend is the only fighter in MMA history to hold world titles in both ONE Championship and UFC.

Demetrious Johnson glad to have watched Fabricio Andrade's latest world title defense

Demetrious Johnson has never been shy of expressing his admiration and respect for Fabricio Andrade, and the MMA legend got to see the future great up close in his recent trip to Bangkok.

The 38-year-old was in the broadcast booth when Andrade dissected Kwon Won Il to retain his ONE bantamweight MMA world title at ONE 170 at the packed Impact Arena this past January.

Johnson and Andrade shared a moment cageside, and the American icon also posted on Instagram to share what he thought of 'Wonder Boy's' sublime performance:

"[Fabricio Andrade] was on fire in Bangkok!! Amazing bodywork, it was an honor to see him work live.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.